APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 24, 2021) - Capt. A.A. Alarcon, commanding office of the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), stands atop the bridge wing as the ship departs Apra Harbor, Guam, Sept. 24. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and reprovisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 03:03 Photo ID: 6871038 VIRIN: 210924-N-SS370-2089 Resolution: 3712x2651 Size: 801.5 KB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Frank Cable Departs Guam [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.