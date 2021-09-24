Frank Cable Departs Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 24, 2021) - Capt. A.A. Alarcon, commanding office of the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), stands atop the bridge wing as the ship departs Apra Harbor, Guam, Sept. 24. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and reprovisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/ Released)
