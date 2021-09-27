U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers aboard the cutter’s 26-foot Cutter Boat Large Polar conduct cutter boat operations in Baffin Bay, Sept. 27, 2021. Healy’s crew train and prepare to conduct statutory Coast Guard missions including search-and-rescue, environmental protection, and enforcement of laws and treaties as needed during the multi-month Arctic deployment. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Second Class Michael Martini.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 21:27 Photo ID: 6870834 VIRIN: 210927-G-G0200-1009 Resolution: 4608x3456 Size: 7.15 MB Location: BAFFIN BAY Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct cutter boat operations in Baffin Bay [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.