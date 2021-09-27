U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers aboard the cutter’s 26-foot Cutter Boat Large Polar conduct cutter boat operations in Baffin Bay, Sept. 27, 2021. Healy’s crew train and prepare to conduct statutory Coast Guard missions including search-and-rescue, environmental protection, and enforcement of laws and treaties as needed during the multi-month Arctic deployment. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Second Class Michael Martini.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 21:27
|Photo ID:
|6870834
|VIRIN:
|210927-G-G0200-1009
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|BAFFIN BAY
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct cutter boat operations in Baffin Bay [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT