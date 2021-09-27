Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct cutter boat operations in Baffin Bay

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers aboard the cutter’s 26-foot Cutter Boat Large Polar pull away from the Healy in Baffin Bay, Sept. 27, 2021. Healy, a 420-foot icebreaker, departed our Seattle homeport in July to conduct Coast Guard missions, protect U.S. interests in the high latitudes, and support oceanographic research while circumnavigating North America via the Northwest Passage and the Panama Canal. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.

