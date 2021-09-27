Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct cutter boat operations in Baffin Bay

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers aboard the cutter’s 26-foot Cutter Boat Large Polar conduct cutter boat operations in Baffin Bay, Sept. 27, 2021. Healy’s crew train and prepare to conduct statutory Coast Guard missions including search-and-rescue, environmental protection, and enforcement of laws and treaties as needed during the multi-month Arctic deployment. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.

Date Taken: 09.27.2021
Location: BAFFIN BAY