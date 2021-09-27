Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct cutter boat operations in Baffin Bay

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers aboard the cutter’s 26-foot Cutter Boat Large Polar conduct cutter boat operations in Baffin Bay, Sept. 27, 2021. Healy’s crews routinely conduct training to maintain their proficiency and qualify new boat crew members. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Second Class Michael Martini.

