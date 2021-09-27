U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers aboard the cutter’s 26-foot Cutter Boat Large Polar conduct cutter boat operations in Baffin Bay, Sept. 27, 2021. Healy’s crews routinely conduct training to maintain their proficiency and qualify new boat crew members. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Second Class Michael Martini.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 21:27
|Photo ID:
|6870835
|VIRIN:
|210927-G-G0200-1029
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|BAFFIN BAY
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct cutter boat operations in Baffin Bay [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT