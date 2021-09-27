Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct cutter boat operations in Baffin Bay [Image 7 of 10]

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct cutter boat operations in Baffin Bay

    BAFFIN BAY

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers aboard the cutter’s 26-foot Cutter Boat Large Polar conduct cutter boat operations in Baffin Bay, Sept. 27, 2021. Healy’s crew routinely conducts training to maintain their proficiency and qualify new boat crew members. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 21:27
    Photo ID: 6870832
    VIRIN: 210927-G-DX668-1058
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.83 MB
    Location: BAFFIN BAY
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct cutter boat operations in Baffin Bay [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Healy
    Coast Guard Cutter Healy
    Arctic
    icebreaker
    USCG PolarOps
    Arctic21

