Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept [Image 7 of 7]

    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Erik Jarosch; 114th Fighter Wing Fire Protection; reads a compass during October's Unit Training Assembly as part of the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) concept in Sioux Falls; S.D.; Oct. 2; 2021. The MCA training consisted of convoy operations; movement techniques with weapons; integrated base defense and land navigation as a way to cultivate a more self-sustaining and well rounded squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

    VIRIN: 211002-Z-FF222-1101
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Air National Guard
    Land Navigation
    South Dakota
    National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    Joe Foss Field

