U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Erik Jarosch; 114th Fighter Wing Fire Protection; reads a compass during October's Unit Training Assembly as part of the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) concept in Sioux Falls; S.D.; Oct. 2; 2021. The MCA training consisted of convoy operations; movement techniques with weapons; integrated base defense and land navigation as a way to cultivate a more self-sustaining and well rounded squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 11:30 Photo ID: 6870324 VIRIN: 211002-Z-FF222-1101 Resolution: 3592x2566 Size: 4.7 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.