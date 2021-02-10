Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept

U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Josh Ulring, Civil Engineer Structural Craftsman and U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Rayden Collins, 114th Fighter Wing Fire Protection, uses a compass and map to calculate their distance traveled in a land navigation exercise during October's Unit Training Assembly as part of the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) concept in Sioux Falls, S.D., Oct. 2, 2021. The MCA training consisted of convoy operations, movement techniques with weapons, integrated base defense and land navigation as a way to cultivate a more self-sustaining and well rounded squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 Photo ID: 6870312 Resolution: 5163x3688 Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US