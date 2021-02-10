Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept

Airmen assigned to the 114th Civil Engineer Squadron and 114th Fire Protection team conduct land navigation operations during October's Unit Training Assembly as part of the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) concept in Sioux Falls, S.D., Oct. 2, 2021. The MCA training consisted of convoy operations, movement techniques with weapons, integrated base defense and land navigation as a way to cultivate a more self-sustaining and well rounded squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)
