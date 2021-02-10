Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept [Image 3 of 7]

    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 114th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct land navigation operations during October's Unit Training Assembly as part of the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) concept in Sioux Falls, S.D., Oct. 2, 2021. The MCA training consisted of convoy operations, movement techniques with weapons, integrated base defense and land navigation as a way to cultivate a more self-sustaining and well rounded squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 11:30
    Photo ID: 6870311
    VIRIN: 211002-Z-FF222-1041
    Resolution: 5309x3792
    Size: 13.2 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Land Navigation
    South Dakota
    National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    Joe Foss Field

