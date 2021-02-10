U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Casey Skoglund, 114th Fighter Wing Security Forces Fire Team member, explains how to properly navigate a convoy operation during October's Unit Training Assembly as part of the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) concept in Sioux Falls, S.D., Oct. 2, 2021. The MCA training consisted of convoy operations, movement techniques with weapons, integrated base defense and land navigation as a way to cultivate a more self-sustaining and well rounded squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 11:30
|Photo ID:
|6870310
|VIRIN:
|211002-Z-FF222-1030
|Resolution:
|6464x4617
|Size:
|15.25 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT