    932nd Operations Group AOC [Image 20 of 20]

    932nd Operations Group AOC

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, 932nd Airlift Wing, incoming Operations Group commander, speaks during the 932nd Ops Group assumption of command ceremony, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 11, 2021. Davis joins the 932nd Ops Group from Tanker/Operations Support Airlift Requirements Office of the Air Force Reserve Headquarters, where he served as the chief. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 10:09
    Photo ID: 6870303
    VIRIN: 210911-F-MV819-1018
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 932nd Operations Group AOC [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

