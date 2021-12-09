Master Sgt. Stravros Kalfogou, 375th Communications Support Squadron, previous training instructor, corrects a recruits drill movement, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 12, 2021. The D&TF teaches recruits knowledge learned in the first training week of basic military training (BMT), to help prepare and build confidence of recruits before they attend BMT. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 10:09
|Photo ID:
|6870292
|VIRIN:
|210912-F-MV819-2005
|Resolution:
|1139x1708
|Size:
|386.19 KB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D&TF Drill training [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT