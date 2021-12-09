Master Sgt. Stravros Kalfogou, 375th Communications Support Squadron, previous training instructor, corrects a recruits drill movement, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 12, 2021. The D&TF teaches recruits knowledge learned in the first training week of basic military training (BMT), to help prepare and build confidence of recruits before they attend BMT. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner)

