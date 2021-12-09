Recruits with the 932nd Airlift Wing and 126th Air Refueling Wing, Development and Training Flights, peer review the drill movement preformed during training, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 12, 2021. The D&TF teaches recruits knowledge learned in the first training week of basic military training (BMT), to help prepare and build confidence of recruits before they attend BMT. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner)

