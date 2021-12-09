Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D&TF Drill training [Image 10 of 20]

    D&amp;TF Drill training

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Recruits with the 932nd Airlift Wing and 126th Air Refueling Wing, Development and Training Flights, peer review the drill movement preformed during training, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 12, 2021. The D&TF teaches recruits knowledge learned in the first training week of basic military training (BMT), to help prepare and build confidence of recruits before they attend BMT. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 10:09
    Photo ID: 6870293
    VIRIN: 210912-F-MV819-1006
    Resolution: 3450x2300
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D&TF Drill training [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9/11 remembrance ceremony
    9/11 remembrance ceremony
    9/11 remembrance ceremony
    9/11 remembrance ceremony
    D&amp;TF Drill training
    D&amp;TF Drill training
    D&amp;TF Drill training
    D&amp;TF Drill training
    D&amp;TF Drill training
    D&amp;TF Drill training
    932nd MDS resiliency SAPR/Suicide prevention training
    932nd MDS resiliency SAPR/Suicide prevention training
    932nd MDS resiliency SAPR/Suicide prevention training
    932nd MDS resiliency SAPR/Suicide prevention training
    932nd MDS resiliency SAPR/Suicide prevention training
    932nd MDS resiliency SAPR/Suicide prevention training
    932nd MDS resiliency SAPR/Suicide prevention training
    932nd Operations Group AOC
    932nd Operations Group AOC
    932nd Operations Group AOC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    126th Air Refueling Wing
    932nd Airlift Wing
    D&TF
    Development and Training Flight
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT