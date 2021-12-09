Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    932nd MDS resiliency SAPR/Suicide prevention training [Image 17 of 20]

    932nd MDS resiliency SAPR/Suicide prevention training

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 932nd Medical Group participate in the three legged race activity during their annual sexual assault prevention and response/suicide prevention training, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 12, 2021. Each activity reviewed the training material, for example during the fit to fight activity a team of airman would be asked a training question and if answered correctly all other groups would do an exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 932nd MDS resiliency SAPR/Suicide prevention training [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide prevention
    SAPR
    932nd Airlift Wing
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform
    ReserveResilient

