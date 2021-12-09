Members of the 932nd Medical Group participate in the tug of war activity during their annual sexual assault prevention and response/suicide prevention training, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 12, 2021. Each activity reviewed the training material, for example during the fit to fight activity a team of airman would be asked a training question and if answered correctly all other groups would do an exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 10:09
|Photo ID:
|6870297
|VIRIN:
|210912-F-MV819-1125
|Resolution:
|3150x2102
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 932nd MDS resiliency SAPR/Suicide prevention training [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
