211001-N-UP745-1036 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 01, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Maguel Brooks, left, from Quitman, Mississippi, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Cedric Liggins, center, from Paris, Texas, and Cmdr. Nick Hampton, from Westchester, New York, review an air plan in flight deck control aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theoplis Stewart II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 00:29 Photo ID: 6870122 VIRIN: 211001-N-UP745-1036 Resolution: 3344x2226 Size: 1014.11 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, by SA Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.