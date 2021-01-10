211001-N-UP745-1065 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 01, 2021) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class William Brown, from Wellsville, New York, uses a brush to scrub verdigris from a fire hose nozzle aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theoplis Stewart II)

