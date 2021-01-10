211001-N-UP745-1047 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 1, 2021) Quartermaster 3rd Class Kiara Crayton, left, from Columbia, South Carolina, and Quartermaster Seaman Lakesha Rhodes, from Norfolk, Virginia, hoist the foxtrot flag during flight quarters aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theoplis Stewart II)

