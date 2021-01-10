211001-N-UP745-1023 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 1, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Agustin Naranjo, left, from Brentwood, California, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Joseph Hawk, from Pemberton, New Jersey, raise a wing jack during a pre-operational check in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theoplis Stewart II)

