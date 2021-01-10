Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Theoplis Stewart II 

    USS Harry S Truman

    211001-N-UP745-1023 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 1, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Agustin Naranjo, left, from Brentwood, California, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Joseph Hawk, from Pemberton, New Jersey, raise a wing jack during a pre-operational check in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theoplis Stewart II)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 00:29
    Photo ID: 6870123
    VIRIN: 211001-N-UP745-1023
    Resolution: 3579x2382
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 14 of 14], by SA Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S Truman
    Navy
    Atlantic Ocean
    Sailors

