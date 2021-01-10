Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations. [Image 14 of 14]

    Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Rafael Martie 

    USS Harry S Truman

    20211001-N-FB730-1102 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 01, 2021) Sailors fight a simulated fire during a general quarters training evolution aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 00:29
    Photo ID: 6870127
    VIRIN: 211001-N-QY430-186
    Resolution: 4031x3280
    Size: 975.58 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations. [Image 14 of 14], by CPO Rafael Martie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

