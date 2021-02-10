Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept

Airmen assigned to the 114th Civil Engineer Squadron practice shoot, move, communicate drills during October's Unit Training Assembly as part of the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) concept. The MCA training consisted of convoy operations, movement techniques with weapons, integrated base defense and land navigation as a way to cultivate a more self-sustaining and well rounded squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
