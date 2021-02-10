Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Everson, 114th Civil Engineer Squadron operations management, uses available concealment to hide from a simulated adversary during a shoot, move and communicate drill. Airmen from the 114th Civil Engineer Squadron are required to train on these concepts due to the diverse situations and locations they could potentially be deployed to. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
