    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept [Image 5 of 17]

    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 114th Civil Engineer Squadron simulate cover and concealment during a shoot, move and communicate drill during October's Unit Training Assembly. The training consisted of convoy operations, movement techniques with weapons, integrated base defense and land navigation as a way to enhance the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) concept. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 17:28
    Photo ID: 6870012
    VIRIN: 211002-Z-WN050-1098
    Resolution: 5905x3937
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineer
    Tactical Movement
    Security Forces
    114th Fighter Wing
    Multi-Capable Airman
    Tactical MovementSDANG

