    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept [Image 13 of 17]

    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Wyatt Resmen, 114th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems journeyman, looks at a paintball mark on his uniform where he was struck with a paintball round during a shoot, move and communicate drill as part of Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) training . The MCA training completed by the Airmen consisted of convoy operations, movement techniques with weapons, integrated base defense and land navigation as a way to cultivate a more self-sustaining and well rounded squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 17:29
    Photo ID: 6870020
    VIRIN: 211002-Z-WN050-1137
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineer
    Tactical Movement
    Security Forces
    114th Fighter Wing
    SDANG
    Multi-Capable Airman

