U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Wyatt Resmen, 114th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems journeyman, looks at a paintball mark on his uniform where he was struck with a paintball round during a shoot, move and communicate drill as part of Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) training . The MCA training completed by the Airmen consisted of convoy operations, movement techniques with weapons, integrated base defense and land navigation as a way to cultivate a more self-sustaining and well rounded squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.02.2021 17:29 Photo ID: 6870020 VIRIN: 211002-Z-WN050-1137 Resolution: 6909x4606 Size: 2.05 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.