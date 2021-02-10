Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept [Image 14 of 17]

    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 114th Civil Engineer Squadron practice shoot, move, communicate drills during October's Unit Training Assembly as part of the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) concept. The MCA training consisted of convoy operations, movement techniques with weapons, integrated base defense and land navigation as a way to cultivate a more self-sustaining and well rounded squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 17:29
    Photo ID: 6870021
    VIRIN: 211002-Z-WN050-1127
    Resolution: 7303x4869
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept
    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept
    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept
    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept
    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept
    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept
    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept
    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept
    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept
    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept
    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept
    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept
    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept
    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept
    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept
    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept
    Advancing the Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) Concept

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    Tactical Movement
    Security Forces
    114th Fighter Wing
    SDANG
    Multi-Capable Airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT