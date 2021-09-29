Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division welcomes home a legend [Image 5 of 6]

    1st Cavalry Division welcomes home a legend

    WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Miriam Espinoza 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun’s remains lay in the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception before being entombed Sep. 29 in Wichita, Kansas. Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown to honor Kapaun, an American and hometown Hero. Kapaun is originally from Kansas, he died as a Prisoner of War on May 23, 1951, his remains were identified earlier this year by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and returned home after more than 70 years.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 16:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division welcomes home a legend [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Miriam Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Cavalry Division welcomes home a legend

    #ForGodandCountry #ArmyChaplainCorps #MedalofHonor #FatherKapaun #1stCavalryDivision @FirstTeam #Liv

