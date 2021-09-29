1st Cavalry Division welcomes home a legend

Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun’s remains lay in the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception before being entombed Sep. 29 in Wichita, Kansas. Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown to honor Kapaun, an American and hometown Hero. Kapaun is originally from Kansas, he died as a Prisoner of War on May 23, 1951, his remains were identified earlier this year by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and returned home after more than 70 years.

