Maj. Gen. John Richardson, commanding general, 1st Cavalry Division and Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, command sergeant major, 1CD, salute as Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun’s remains enter the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Sep. 29 at Wichita, Kansas. Kapaun was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1CD, when he became a prisoner or war and died during captivity, he is one of 43 Medal of Honor recipients belonging to 1CD.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2021 Date Posted: 10.02.2021 16:16 Photo ID: 6869983 VIRIN: 210929-A-CC451-862 Resolution: 4209x2806 Size: 5.08 MB Location: WICHITA, KS, US Hometown: PILSEN, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Cavalry Division welcomes home a legend [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Miriam Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.