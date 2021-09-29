1st Cavalry Division welcomes home a legend

Maj. Gen. John Richardson, commanding general, 1st Cavalry Division and Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, command sergeant major, 1CD, salute as Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun’s remains enter the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Sep. 29 at Wichita, Kansas. Kapaun was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1CD, when he became a prisoner or war and died during captivity, he is one of 43 Medal of Honor recipients belonging to 1CD.
