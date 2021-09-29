The Caisson Platoon, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, escorts Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun’s remains down Broadway Ave. Sep. 29 as thousands line the streets to pay their respects in Wichita, Kansas. Kapaun is originally from Kansas, he died as a Prisoner of War on May 23, 1951, his remains were identified earlier this year by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and returned home after more than 70 years.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2021 Date Posted: 10.02.2021 16:16 Photo ID: 6869981 VIRIN: 210929-A-CC451-648 Resolution: 5745x3830 Size: 9.58 MB Location: WICHITA, KS, US Hometown: PILSEN, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Cavalry Division welcomes home a legend [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Miriam Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.