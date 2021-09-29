Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment carry Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun’s remains into the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception Sep. 29 at Wichita, Kansas. Kapaun’s remains will be entombed at the cathedral after his remains were returned home 70 years after his death at a Korean War camp.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2021 16:16
|Photo ID:
|6869982
|VIRIN:
|210929-A-CC451-741
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.63 MB
|Location:
|WICHITA, KS, US
|Hometown:
|PILSEN, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Cavalry Division welcomes home a legend [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Miriam Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st Cavalry Division welcomes home a legend
LEAVE A COMMENT