    1st Cavalry Division welcomes home a legend [Image 2 of 6]

    1st Cavalry Division welcomes home a legend

    WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Miriam Espinoza 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment carry Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun’s remains into the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception Sep. 29 at Wichita, Kansas. Kapaun’s remains will be entombed at the cathedral after his remains were returned home 70 years after his death at a Korean War camp.

