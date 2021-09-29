1st Cavalry Division welcomes home a legend

Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment carry Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun’s remains into the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception Sep. 29 at Wichita, Kansas. Kapaun’s remains will be entombed at the cathedral after his remains were returned home 70 years after his death at a Korean War camp.

