1st Cavalry Division welcomes home a legend

The Honor Guard from 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, fold an American flag over Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun's remains Sep. 29 at Wichita, Kansas. Kapaun's remains were entombed and will remain in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Kapaun is originally from Kansas, he died as a Prisoner of War on May 23, 1951, his remains were identified earlier this year by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and returned home after more than 70 years.

