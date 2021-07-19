Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Exposure: Co-pilots train in Alaska [Image 8 of 8]

    Northern Exposure: Co-pilots train in Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Aircraft commander, Lt. Col. Marv Ashbaker, on left, and co-pilot 1st Lt. Duncan Sutherland, of the 465th Air Refueling Squadron from Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, perform an aerial refueling mission for the F-22 Raptors of the 90th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2021, over the skies of Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 17:33
    Photo ID: 6869348
    VIRIN: 210719-F-EW270-1831
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 831.61 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    This work, Northern Exposure: Co-pilots train in Alaska [Image 8 of 8], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okies
    507 ARW
    AFReserve
    ReserveReady

