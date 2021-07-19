Aircraft commander, Lt. Col. Marv Ashbaker, on left, and co-pilot 1st Lt. Duncan Sutherland, of the 465th Air Refueling Squadron from Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, perform an aerial refueling mission for the F-22 Raptors of the 90th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2021, over the skies of Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 17:33
|Photo ID:
|6869348
|VIRIN:
|210719-F-EW270-1831
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|831.61 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Northern Exposure: Co-pilots train in Alaska
