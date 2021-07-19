Northern Exposure: Co-pilots train in Alaska

Aircraft commander, Lt. Col. Marv Ashbaker, on left, and co-pilot 1st Lt. Duncan Sutherland, of the 465th Air Refueling Squadron from Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, perform an aerial refueling mission for the F-22 Raptors of the 90th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2021, over the skies of Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

