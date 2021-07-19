Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Exposure: Co-pilots train in Alaska [Image 6 of 8]

    Northern Exposure: Co-pilots train in Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Two F-22 Raptors from the 90th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker operated by the Okies of the 465th Air Refueling Squadron from Tinker Air Force Base July 19, 2021, over the skies of Alaska, after receiving fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

    Okies
    507 ARW
    AFReserve
    ReserveReady

