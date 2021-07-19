Maintenance personnel from the 507th Air Refueling Wing at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for takeoff for an aerial refueling mission at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 17:34
|Photo ID:
|6869345
|VIRIN:
|210719-F-EW270-1024
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|804.04 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Exposure: Co-pilots train in Alaska [Image 8 of 8], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Northern Exposure: Co-pilots train in Alaska
