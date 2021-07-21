Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Exposure: Co-pilots train in Alaska [Image 2 of 8]

    Northern Exposure: Co-pilots train in Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Co-pilots and 1st Lts. Nicholas Allen and Duncan Sutherland board a KC-135 Stratotanker for to prepare for takeoff for an aerial refueling mission at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 21, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 17:35
    Photo ID: 6869340
    VIRIN: 210721-F-EW270-1153
    Resolution: 5844x3888
    Size: 868.86 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Exposure: Co-pilots train in Alaska [Image 8 of 8], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Northern Exposure: Co-pilots train in Alaska

    Okies
    507 ARW
    AFReserve
    ReserveReady

