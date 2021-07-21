Northern Exposure: Co-pilots train in Alaska

An F-22 Raptor pilot from the 90th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, flies into position to receive fuel from the Okies of the 465th Air Refueling Squadron from Tinker Air Force Base July 21, 2021, over the skies of Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

