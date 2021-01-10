211001-N-YC738-0022 QUANTICO, Va. (Oct. 1, 2021) - The U.S. Naval Community College yard sign stands in front of the USNCC. The sign was recently installed in time for the staff to celebrate the opening of applications for Pilot II of the USNCC. The USNCC is the community college of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and provides an opportunity for active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to earn a naval-relevant associate degree through asynchronous online courses taught by military-friendly and experienced educators. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 13:26 Photo ID: 6868829 VIRIN: 211001-N-YC738-0022 Resolution: 3770x2693 Size: 3.42 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Naval Community College Begins Accepting Applications for Pilot II [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.