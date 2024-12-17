USNCC Granted Candidate for Accreditation Status

QUANTICO, Va.—The United States Naval Community College (USNCC) was notified on November 21, 2024 that it has been granted status as a Candidate for Accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), a global institutional accreditor recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



This is a critical part of furthering USNCC as the official community college of the U.S. Naval services, providing world-class education to enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen deployed around the world.



MSCHE candidacy is a significant step in the multi-year accreditation process, signifying that an institution meets rigorous standards for educational quality and institutional effectiveness. This milestone also affirms that USNCC has the organizational capacity to deliver on its objective of accessible and relevant higher education tailored to the unique needs of its working adult students. USNCC is grateful for this moment that reflects the college’s continued commitment to academic excellence, institutional growth, and support of enlisted maritime service members.



“Candidacy status is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our entire team,” said USNCC President Randi Cosentino, EdD. “Ultimately, the impact of our institution is based on the strength of our academic outcomes, the integrity of our operations, and our unwavering focus on equipping the nation’s naval workforce with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in their mission and their careers. This process is a key next step to achieving our vision.”



Accreditation by MSCHE ensures that institutions meet high standards in areas such as governance, academic rigor, student outcomes, and resource management. As a candidate institution, USNCC will continue to refine and demonstrate its capacity to meet the standards of the next phases of the accreditation process.



“The goal of USNCC is to remove barriers to education for our enlisted personnel,” said USNCC Provost Rebecca Johnson, PhD. “Being granted candidacy status demonstrates that we are building the foundation necessary to achieve accreditation which will be key to fulfilling our mission of providing accessible, relevant, and affordable education to our students.”



“This is just the beginning,” added USNCC President Cosentino. “We are committed to helping build a legacy of maritime workforce productivity and warfighting superiority that will serve our defense community for generations.”



The United States Naval Community College provides education programs to active-duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Founded in 2019, the college is dedicated to enhancing operational readiness, supporting warfighting advantage, and empowering lifelong learning for the maritime services.



Since its inception, USNCC has been focused on developing programs that align with the operational needs of the naval services. Its academic offerings include associate degrees and certificates in fields critical to military and civilian careers, such as naval studies, aviation, cybersecurity, data analytics, engineering, health science, logistics, organizational leadership, and military studies.



For more information about the United States Naval Community College and its programs, please visit www.usncc.edu.

