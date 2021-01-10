US Naval Community College Begins Accepting Applications for Pilot II

211001-N-YC738-0018 QUANTICO, Va. (Oct. 1, 2021) - Command Master Chief Tobi Howat, senior enlisted advisor to the U.S. Naval Community College, and Sergeant Major Mike Hensley, U.S. Marine Corps liaison for the USNCC, stand in front of the USNCC yard sign to celebrate the opening of applications for Pilot II of the USNCC. The USNCC is the community college of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and provides an opportunity for active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to earn a naval-relevant associate degree through asynchronous online courses taught by military-friendly and experienced educators. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

