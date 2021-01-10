Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Naval Community College Begins Accepting Applications for Pilot II [Image 4 of 4]

    US Naval Community College Begins Accepting Applications for Pilot II

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    211001-N-YC738-0037 QUANTICO, Va. (Oct. 1, 2021) - The U.S. Naval Community College yard sign stands in front of the USNCC. The sign was recently installed in time for the staff to celebrate the opening of applications for Pilot II of the USNCC. The USNCC is the community college of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and provides an opportunity for active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to earn a naval-relevant associate degree through asynchronous online courses taught by military-friendly and experienced educators. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Naval Community College Begins Accepting Applications for Pilot II [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Education
    Marine Corps
    USNCC

