211001-N-YC738-1001 QUANTICO, Va. (Oct. 1, 2021) - Digital art illustration using boxes, text, and the U.S. Naval Community College logo to advertise the start of the application phase of Pilot II, Phase 2A. The USNCC is the community college of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and provides an opportunity for active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to earn a naval-relevant associate degree through asynchronous online courses taught by military-friendly and experienced educators. (U.S. Navy graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 13:26 Photo ID: 6868827 VIRIN: 211001-N-YC738-1001 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 617.46 KB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Naval Community College Begins Accepting Applications for Pilot II [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.