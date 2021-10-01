48th Fighter Wing Reactivates the 495th Fighter Squadron

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. James “Rusty” Russell, previous 495th Fighter Squadron commander, prepares to unfurl the guidon during the reactivation of the 495th FS at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Oct. 1, 2021. Nicknamed the “Valkyries,” the 495th FS is scheduled to be fully mission capable next year with a total of 27 aircraft and 60 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
