U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Lowe, 48th Operations Group Commander, addresses those in attendance of the reactivation of the 495th Fighter Squadron at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Oct. 1, 2021. The 495th FS is the first squadron of F-35A Lightning II aircraft in United States Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 09:56 Photo ID: 6868295 VIRIN: 211001-F-TF632-0021 Resolution: 7031x3955 Size: 3.63 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th Fighter Wing Reactivates the 495th Fighter Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.