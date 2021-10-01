U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Lowe, 48th Operations Group Commander, addresses those in attendance of the reactivation of the 495th Fighter Squadron at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Oct. 1, 2021. The 495th FS is the first squadron of F-35A Lightning II aircraft in United States Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 09:56
|Photo ID:
|6868295
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-TF632-0021
|Resolution:
|7031x3955
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 48th Fighter Wing Reactivates the 495th Fighter Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
