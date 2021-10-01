Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Fighter Wing Reactivates the 495th Fighter Squadron [Image 4 of 5]

    48th Fighter Wing Reactivates the 495th Fighter Squadron

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Lowe, 48th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon of the 495th Fighter Squadron to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ian McLaughlin, incoming 495th FS commander, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Oct. 1, 2021. Nicknamed the “Valkyries,” the 495th FS is scheduled to be fully mission capable next year with a total of 27 aircraft and 60 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 09:57
    Photo ID: 6868299
    VIRIN: 211001-F-TF632-0051
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35A
    495th FS

