48th Fighter Wing Reactivates the 495th Fighter Squadron

U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Lowe, 48th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon of the 495th Fighter Squadron to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ian McLaughlin, incoming 495th FS commander, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Oct. 1, 2021. Nicknamed the “Valkyries,” the 495th FS is scheduled to be fully mission capable next year with a total of 27 aircraft and 60 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

