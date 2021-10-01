48th Fighter Wing Reactivates the 495th Fighter Squadron

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ian McLaughlin, 495th Fighter Squadron commander, speaks to his goals for the 495th FS at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Oct. 1, 2021. With the introduction of the F-35A, the 495th FS will step the 48th Fighter Wing and USAFE into the 5th generation of air power advancing multi-domain capabilities and air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

