    48th Fighter Wing Reactivates the 495th Fighter Squadron [Image 2 of 5]

    48th Fighter Wing Reactivates the 495th Fighter Squadron

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Air Force Col. James “Rusty” Russell, previous 495th Fighter Squadron commander, prepares to unfurl the guidon during the reactivation of the 495th FS at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Oct. 1, 2021. With the introduction of the F-35A, the 495th FS will step the 48th Fighter Wing and USAFE into the 5th generation of air power advancing multi-domain capabilities and air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing Reactivates the 495th Fighter Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35A
    495th FS

