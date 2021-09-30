Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSO Raymond meets with Indian Gen. Rawat [Image 5 of 5]

    CSO Raymond meets with Indian Gen. Rawat

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Gen. Bipin Rawat, chief of defence staff of India, presents a gift to Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond after a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 30, 2021. Rawat and Raymond discussed space domain operations and partnership between their services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 07:48
    Photo ID: 6868220
    VIRIN: 210930-F-LE393-0100
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSO Raymond meets with Indian Gen. Rawat [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSO Raymond meets with Indian Gen. Rawat
    CSO Raymond meets with Indian Gen. Rawat
    CSO Raymond meets with Indian Gen. Rawat
    CSO Raymond meets with Indian Gen. Rawat
    CSO Raymond meets with Indian Gen. Rawat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    LE393
    CSO
    Indian Armed Forces
    U.S. Space Force
    Eric R. Dietrich

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT