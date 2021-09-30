CSO Raymond meets with Indian Gen. Rawat

Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond speaks with Gen. Bipin Rawat, chief of defence staff of India, during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 30, 2021. Raymond and Rawat discussed space domain operations and partnership between their services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 07:48
|Photo ID:
|6868216
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-LE393-0046
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
