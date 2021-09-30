Gen. Bipin Rawat, chief of defence staff of India, and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond pose after a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 30, 2021. Rawat and Raymond discussed space domain operations and partnership between their services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 07:48 Photo ID: 6868218 VIRIN: 210930-F-LE393-0097 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.31 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSO Raymond meets with Indian Gen. Rawat [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.