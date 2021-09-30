Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond speaks with Gen. Bipin Rawat, chief of defence staff of India, during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 30, 2021. Raymond and Rawat discussed space domain operations and partnership between their services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 07:48 Photo ID: 6868217 VIRIN: 210930-F-LE393-0057 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 1.08 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSO Raymond meets with Indian Gen. Rawat [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.